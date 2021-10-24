Top-ranked Spartans win in penalty kicks to advance to the state finals

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WANE) After a Saturday full of semi-state soccer, the no.1 team in 3A, Homestead defeated South Bend St. Joseph 1-0 (3-2 in penalty kicks) to advance to the State Finals next weekend and headline our soccer semi-state coverage.

In 2A girls soccer, Leo lost a heartbreaker to Mishawaka Marian, 1-0, after a last last-second goal to put the Knights on top with 20 seconds remaining.

And in 2A boys soccer, Bishop Dwenger fell short of the program’s first state finals appearance with a 3-1 loss to West Lafayette.

But in 1A, Westview going where no Warriors boys soccer team has gone before and that’s to a state championship. Westview defeated 1A no.1 ranked Park Tudor, 2-1 in overtime for the 1A Semi-State Championship.

Westview defeats #1 Park Tudor 2-1 in overtime to become the 1A SEMI-STATE CHAMPION!! ⚽️🏆⚽️



WHAT A GAME! #WarriorPride pic.twitter.com/qoMcWJfcLN — Westview Jr-Sr High (@wvJSHS) October 23, 2021

Westview and Providence will square off in the Class 1A State Championship at IUPUI on Friday starting at 8-p.m.