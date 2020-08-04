Top-ranked Spartans roll to win Homestead Invitational

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After winning a state title last fall the Homestead girls golf team came into the season with high expectations, and after one event there’s no reason why the Spartans can’t compete for back-to-back crowns as HHS won the Homestead Invitational by 59 strokes.

Homestead posted the top six individual scores of the day, with Amy Frazier taking home medalist honors with a 71 and Madi Dabagia one shot back at 72.

Homestead won the team title at 290 with Penn second (349) and Carroll third (362).

Monday’s tournament marked the first high school sporting competition in northeast Indiana since the pandemic cancelled the boys basketball tournament in March.