Top-ranked Dwenger sweeps no. 3 Bellmont in girls volleyball

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two of the best 3A volleyball teams in the state squared off on Tuesday night and it was top-ranked Bishop Dwenger sweeping no. 3 Bellmont 3-0 (27-25, 25-23, 25-18) in a match that was closer than a sweep might indicated.

Notre Dame-bound senior Eva Hudson led the Saints with 26 kills while fellow senior Kristin Bobay added 9. Lexa Zimmerman paced the Saints with 22 digs.

Avery Ball led Bellmont with 9 kills and 2 blocks, while Meg Saalfrank added 8 kills and Delaney Lawson 7 for the Squaws.