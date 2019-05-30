Top-ranked Bremen silences South Adams Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 5 South Adams couldn't get anything going offensively against Bremen's ace Kaelyn Shively as the top-ranked Lions bested the Starfires 9-0 in the regional title game down in Berne on Wednesday night.

South Adams pitcher Anna Nussbaum struck out nine on the game.

South Adams finishes the season 26-4 overall.

Bremen advances to semistate this Saturday at LaVille. They will face 2A no. 15 Oak Hill (21-6) at 11 a.m. in semifinal play.