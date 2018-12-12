Tippmann, Morrison honored as best in SAC Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Nobody is better in the SAC than these two.

Joe Tippmann earns the Euell Wilson Award - given out to the top senior football player in the conference. The tackle for Bishop Dwenger led the Saints to the Class 4A state championship. He'll play his college football at Wisconsin.

Caroline Morrison makes it 3-for-3 in the family as she takes home the Glass Spike Award - given out to the top volleyball player in the SAC. She helped lead Concordia Lutheran to a 26-8 record this season. Her two brothers, Peter and David, also took top honors at this banquet in previous years for football.