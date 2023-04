AKRON, Ind. (WANE) – Tippecanoe Valley High School’s days in the Three Rivers Conference will soon come to a close, as the school will be joining a new conference starting in the 2024-25 school year.

Tippecanoe Valley will join Bremen, Jimtown,, LaVille, Knox, and John Glenn in this new conference.

John Glenn posted the formation of the new conference, which does not have a name yet, on social media Wednesday morning.