Throwback Thursday: Top 15 Dunks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The NCAA Tournament was scheduled to tip off in earnest today, but if you’re dealing from basketball withdrawl then we’ve got you covered.

Optimum Performance Sports is sponsoring a new segment on Thursdays where we take a look back at something interesting, unique, or noteworthy that occurred on the Summit City sports scene. The first edition of “Throwback Thursday” takes a look at the top 15 dunks from the recent boys basketball season.

You can vote on what you think the best dunk was using the poll in this story. The poll will run until 5 p.m. next Thursday. We’ll then announce the winner during the 6 p.m. newscast next Thursday.