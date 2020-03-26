Throwback Thursday: Snider’s Eley voted top dunk of season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Summit City basketball fans have spoken, and Michael Eley’s putback slam in the SAC Holiday Tournament against Bishop Dwenger on December 27 has been voted as the top dunk of the boys basketball season.
WANE-TV aired the top 15 dunks of the season last week on Throwback Thursday, giving fans a week to vote for the top dunk of the year.
Out of over 1,100 votes, Eley received 25 percent. Wabash’s Jared Holley was second at 17 percent, while Norwell’s Will Geiger came in third at 11 percent.