CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana was well represented at the boys state golf championship down at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel as three local golfers finished in the top six following Wednesday’s final round.

Leo junior Justin Hicks and Westview sophomore Silas Haarer both shot three under par for the tournament to finish tied for second. Fairfield sophomore Brayden Miller finished one under par and came in sixth.

Leo wound up coming in eighth as a team at +50 while Homestead finished 12th at +60. Guerin Catholic won the team title at +13 while Westfield was second at +15.

Guerin’s Leo Wessel won the individual title by three strokes, finishing six under par for the tournament.