CARMEL, Ind. (WANE) – Three northeast Indiana golfer finished in the top ten as the 2022 IHSAA boys golf state tournament came to a close with the second and final round on Wednesday at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.

Carroll senior Hunter Melton led the way, tying for third at -1 overall after shooting a 71 on Wednesday to follow up an even-par 72 on Tuesday.

Leo sophomore Justin Hicks and Warsaw senior (and I.U. recruit) Cal Hoskins tied for seventh at +2.

Fairfield freshman Brayden Miller tied for 12th at +5.

Sophomore Aidan Gutierrez of Valparaiso and senior Ryan Ford of Indianapolis Cathedral tied for first at -2, but Gutierrez bested Ford in three playoff holes to win the individual state crown.

As a team, Guerin Catholic shot a +26 to edge second-place Westfield by one stroke. Locally, Warsaw game in eighth at +61 with Leo right behind in ninth at +62.