FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Nicholas Thompson is taking his talents to Toledo, as the Bishop Luers senior-to-be verbally committed to the Rockets on Sunday.

Thompson picked Toledo over his other finalist, the Miami RedHawks. He also had scholarship offers from Army, Navy, Ball State, Central Michigan, Northern Illinois, and Western Michigan among others.

The All-SAC defensive back compiled 44 tackles – fifth most on the team – including three for a loss during his junior season. Thompson also tied for the team lead with four interceptions last season.

Thompson will be a key leader for a Bishop Luers team that came up short in the Class 2A sectional title game last season. Bishop Luers opens the 2022 season against Carroll on Aug. 19.