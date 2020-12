FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Naylon Thompson finished the game with 25 points and surpassed 1,000 career points in a Luers road win over Canterbury, 63-57.

Thompson joins an elite club of Luers players with 1,000 career points. Some other names on that list: JJ Foster Jr, James Blackmon Jr and Deshaun Thomas.

Up next, Luers will host Homestead on Friday and Canterbury will host Blackhawk Christian on Friday.