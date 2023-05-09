HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Eric Thompson got a chance to check out his new digs on Tuesday evening as Huntington North hosted a meet and greet for its new boys basketball coach.

Thompson, who was officially hired by the school on Monday, has been a varsity head coach in Indiana for 23 seasons, with 17 of those coming during two stints at Peru. He’s spent the last seven years leading the Tigers, including leading Peru over 3A no. 3 Norwell in the sectional title game this past season.

In addition to his time at Peru, Thompson’s also been the head coach at Manchester and LaVille.

All told, Thompson has an overall record of 274-224. He takes over for Craig Teagle, who stepped down after leading Huntington North boys basketball for the past eight seasons. The Vikings went 8-16 last season.