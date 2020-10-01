The Elevation Prep wins debut behind 30 points from Eley

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Elevation Prep, a new basketball-centered prep academy in Fort Wayne, got off on the right foot Wednesday night as Elevation topped visiting Illinois Prep 90-62 in the first game for the fledgling program.

Fort Wayne native Michael Eley, who chose to play his senior season at The Elevation Prep rather than at Snider (where he spent his first three years of high school), led the way with 30 points. Atlanta native Jamichael Stillwell added 20 points while former Marion Giant Rasheed Jones chipped in with 17.

