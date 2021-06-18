The Blazers battle-tested and ready for 2A State Finals

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Under the lights at Eastside High School, the Blazers baseball team is preparing for the program’s first-ever appearance in the State Finals.

Here is a look at the road Eastside took to get to the championship game:

Sectional semifinal – Adams Central 3-1 W

Sectional championship – Bluffton 16-1 W

Regional semifinal – Wheeler 7-1 W

Regional championship – Central Noble 18-3 W

Semi-State championship – Delphi Community 9-1 W

Eastside and Providence will face each other for the 2A baseball state championship on Monday at 8PM from Victory Field in Downtown Indianapolis.