The Blazers battle-tested and ready for 2A State Finals

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BUTLER, Ind. (WANE) – Under the lights at Eastside High School, the Blazers baseball team is preparing for the program’s first-ever appearance in the State Finals.

Here is a look at the road Eastside took to get to the championship game:

Sectional semifinal – Adams Central 3-1 W

Sectional championship – Bluffton 16-1 W

Regional semifinal – Wheeler 7-1 W

Regional championship – Central Noble 18-3 W

Semi-State championship – Delphi Community 9-1 W

Eastside and Providence will face each other for the 2A baseball state championship on Monday at 8PM from Victory Field in Downtown Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss