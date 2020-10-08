‘That win was for him;’ Carroll honors late coach with sectional victory

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Playing their first game after the passing of Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame coach Rollie Clements, the Carroll boys soccer squad was determined to honor his memory with a win, and the Chargers did just that with a 9-0 victory over Northrop in the 3A sectional semifinals at DeKalb High School on Wednesday night.

To honor coach Clements the teams held a 33 second moment of silence to start the game in reference to Clements’ 33 years coaching at Carroll.

Carroll, ranked no. 8 in the latest 3A state poll, advances to face Snider in the sectional title game Saturday night at 7 p.m.

BOYS SECTIONAL SOCCER SCORES FROM WEDNESDAY:

3A at DeKalb

Carroll 9, Northrop 0 – Final

Snider 4 North Side 3 – Final/OT

3A at Penn

Concord 3 Warsaw 1 – Final

Elkhart 3 Northridge 1 – Final

3A at Columbia City

Columbia City 2 South Side 3 – Final/PKs

Homestead 3 Huntington North 2 – Final/PKs

2A at Canterbury

Canterbury 6, Manchester 0 – Final

Concordia 11 Tippecanoe Valley 2 – Final

2A at Woodlan

Bishop Luers — Leo —

Bishop Dwenger 4 Woodlan 0 – Final

2A at West Noble

NorthWood 2 West Noble 0 – Final

Garrett 1 Angola 3 – Final

1A at Blackhawk Christian

Lakewood Park Christian 4 Wabash 0 – Final

Blackhawk Christian 4 Lakeland Christian Academy 0 – Final

1A at Westview

Westview 4 Elkhart Christian Academy 3 – Final

Prairie Heights 0 Bethany Christian 2 – Final