‘That win was for him;’ Carroll honors late coach with sectional victory

WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – Playing their first game after the passing of Indiana Soccer Hall of Fame coach Rollie Clements, the Carroll boys soccer squad was determined to honor his memory with a win, and the Chargers did just that with a 9-0 victory over Northrop in the 3A sectional semifinals at DeKalb High School on Wednesday night.
To honor coach Clements the teams held a 33 second moment of silence to start the game in reference to Clements’ 33 years coaching at Carroll.
Carroll, ranked no. 8 in the latest 3A state poll, advances to face Snider in the sectional title game Saturday night at 7 p.m.
BOYS SECTIONAL SOCCER SCORES FROM WEDNESDAY:
3A at DeKalb
Carroll 9, Northrop 0 – Final
Snider 4 North Side 3 – Final/OT
3A at Penn
Concord 3 Warsaw 1 – Final
Elkhart 3 Northridge 1 – Final
3A at Columbia City
Columbia City 2 South Side 3 – Final/PKs
Homestead 3 Huntington North 2 – Final/PKs
2A at Canterbury
Canterbury 6, Manchester 0 – Final
Concordia 11 Tippecanoe Valley 2 – Final
2A at Woodlan
Bishop Luers — Leo —
Bishop Dwenger 4 Woodlan 0 – Final
2A at West Noble
NorthWood 2 West Noble 0 – Final
Garrett 1 Angola 3 – Final
1A at Blackhawk Christian
Lakewood Park Christian 4 Wabash 0 – Final
Blackhawk Christian 4 Lakeland Christian Academy 0 – Final
1A at Westview
Westview 4 Elkhart Christian Academy 3 – Final
Prairie Heights 0 Bethany Christian 2 – Final