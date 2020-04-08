Texas Tech commit Colin Diehm’s road to recovery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Standing at 6 foot 8, Carroll high school’s big lefty never got the chance to really show Fort Wayne what he was made of.

The Senior is committed to Texas Tech for next season, but due to injuries he was unable to play for most of his time in high school.

Diehm was healthy for this season and was excited to leave the high school mound on his terms finally, but with the IHSAA forced to cancel the spring sports season, he will not get that that opportunity.

Diehm is full of optimism and is excited for a new journey at Texas Tech, not only to further his baseball career but also his education. A fresh start for Diehm.