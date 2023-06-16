BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – For the second time this off-season, Bluffton High School has a new boys basketball coach as Craig Teagle has been tabbed to lead the Tigers pending school board approval.

The move comes two months after Bluffton had hired former Heritage coach Adam Gray to the lead the program. Gray recently stepped down from the position for personal reasons.

Teagle is no stranger to northeast Indiana basketball fans. He spent the last eight seasons leading the Huntington North boys program before stepping down from his post with the Vikings following the 2022-23 season. This off-season he was hired as the head coach at New Albany, but stepped away from that program without ever coaching a game.

Prior to his time at Huntington North, Teagle spent 17 seasons at Jay County. He also spent time as the head coach at Caston and Knox.

Teagle has an overall record of 443-267 over 31 seasons as a boys high school head coach in Indiana. His 443 wins rank him 14th in the state among current active boys head coaches.