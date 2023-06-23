BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – After spending the last eight seasons leading Huntington North boys basketball, Craig Teagle is taking over Bluffton’s program next year.

Teagle was tabbed for Bluffton’s boys basketball program after Adam Gray stepped down for personal reasons. Prior to taking the position at Bluffton, Teagle previously accepted a head coach opening at New Albany before stepping away.

Teagle hopes to resurge a Bluffton program that finished 2-20 last year. The last time the Tigers finished with a winning record was in the 2019-20 season when Bluffton finished with a 15-8 record.

The longtime head coach has over three decades of coaching experience, with stops at Jay County, Caston and Knox. Teagle has an overall record of 443-267 over 31 seasons of high school basketball. That win total ranks him 14th in the state among current active head coaches.