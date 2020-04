FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead senior Sydney Graber is the 2020 recipient of the Tiffany Gooden award.

This award goes to the top boy and girl basketball player in the SAC conference.

Graber averaged over 15 points and eight rebounds in her senior season at Homestead.

The Central Michigan commit is only the second lady Spartan to win the award in the past five years.