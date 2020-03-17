Sydney Graber to represent Fort Wayne as Indiana All-Star

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – This year there will be a Fort Wayne tie in the Indiana All-Stars battle with Kentucky in their annual series this summer as Homestead’s Sydney Graber has been selected to the Indiana All-Stars squad.

Graber is one of 14 players in the state who will represent Indiana. One of her teammates happens to also be her roommate when she moves onto campus at Central Michigan.

She averaged 15.1 points a game as a senior, helping Homestead to a 26-2 overall record.

Graber will play college basketball at Central Michigan University. The Homestead senior says She likes how the Chippewas plan to use her versatility in a competitive Mid American Conference.

Graber says a lot of her success can be attributed to her mom, “being a single parent she’s had to work extremely hard to raise me and sacrifice a lot for me and my younger brother. she’s been here with me through my whole journey and it’s helped me alot as a basketball player.”

The games against the Kentucky All-Stars will be played on June 5 at Great Crossing High School in Georgetown, Ky., and June 6 at Southport.