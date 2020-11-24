Sweet Sixteen: Bishop Luers heading to state for 16th time in program history

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For an Indiana-record sixteenth time the Bishop Luers football program is heading to the state championship game – a game that, historically, has belonged to the Knights.

Luers has won its last seven trips to the state title game, but the last came in 2012. In total, the Knights have been to state 15 times previously, winning 11 state titles.

Unranked Luers (8-6) will battle two-time defending state champion Western Boone (10-4) in the 2A state title game at 11 a.m. on Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Western Boone beat Eastbrook 44-7 last years in the state title game after beating Eastbrook in the 2018 state title game 34-20.

Luers goes into the game with the no. 2 passer in the state of Indiana, as Carson Clark has throw for a Luers record 3,289 yards this season. A junior, Clark’s throw 35 touchdown passes against just 11 interceptions to lead a Luers offense that averages 32.1 points a game to Webo’s 32.0.

Clark’s main target is receiver Brody Glenn who’s tallied 59 receptions for 1,093 yards and 15 TDs so far this fall.

Western Boone is led by junior quarterback Elliott Young, who’s throw for 1,538 yards with 23 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. Running back Robby Taylor, a senior, leads the ground attack with 1,645 yards and 19 TDs while receiver Connor Garrity is the top pass-catcher for the Stars with 45 receptions for 847 yards and 11 TDs.