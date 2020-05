FREMONT, Ind. (WANE) – Fremont High School boys basketball has a new man in charge as Josh Stuckey will lead the Eagles going forward.

Fremont athletic director Roger Probst made the following post on Twitter Monday evening:

Fremont Athletics is proud to announce that Josh Stuckey has been hired as its new boys' varsity basketball coach. Coach Stuckey, a Fremont alum, played college basketball at Defiance College. He has served as a varsity assistant coach at Fremont for the last several years. pic.twitter.com/otByPsocD2 — Roger Probst (@eagleeye_91) May 19, 2020

A former assistant at Fremont, Stuckey replaces Craig Helfrich. Helfrich stepped down in April after four years leading the Fremont program. Fremont went 21-51 under Helfrich, including posting a 8-16 record last season.