WATERLOO, Ind. (WANE) – DeKalb girls basketball has a new head coach as 2003 graduate Noah Stuckey has been hired to lead the Barons program in a return to his alma mater.

We are losing the all time winningest girls coach as @njstuckey goes back home to @DeKalbHS to be the girls varsity coach. Thank you Coach Stuckey for all you did as a Spartan! #alwaysaspartan #baronpride pic.twitter.com/0s7AiLCOlG — SW News (@SWShelbySpartan) April 21, 2020

Stuckey spent the last five seasons at Southwestern High School in Shelbyville, posting a record of 65-51. According to the above social media post by the school he was Southwestern girls basketball’s all-time wins leader.

Stuckey takes over for Brett Eltzroth, who led DeKalb for six seasons and went 44-92.