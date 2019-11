FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Run Erin Run.

As a senior, Bishop Dwenger’s Erin Strzelecki earned the individual state championship in girls cross country. It’s quite the journey because as a freshman she debated coming out for volleyball or soccer instead of cross country.

Strzelecki finished 27th at state as a freshman and moved up every year after. She rose to 12th as a sophomore and runner-up last season.

She verbally committed to Notre Dame and will likely run distances beyond the 5K.