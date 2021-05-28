Steury’s two first-place finishes boosts Angola boys’ track and field to first-ever regional title

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Angola’s Izaiah Steury won both the 1600 and 3200 meter race and helped boost the Hornets to its first regional championship in program history on Thursday night at Marion High School.

2021 BOYS TRACK MARION REGIONAL CHAMPIONS!!!🏆

Awesome!!! 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/0NAGdXOWMs — Angola Hornet Athletics (@SteveLantz1) May 28, 2021

Below is a list of the first place finisher from each event:

100 meter dash – Zach Collins Lakewood Park Christian

200 meter dash – Zaimar Burnett Marion High School

400 meter dash – Darrius Sanders Fort Wayne Northrop High School

800 meter run – Conner Jackson Fort Wayne Northrop High School

1600 meter run – Izaiah Steury Angola High School

3200 meter run – Izaiah Steury Angola High School

110 meter hurdles – Luigi Rivas Leo High School

300 meter hurdles – Braden Bixler South Adams High School

4×100 meter relays – Mississinewa High School

4×400 meter relays – Churubusco High School

4×800 meter relays – Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran High School

high jump – Braxton Walls Frankton High School

long jump – Zaimar Burnett Marion High School

pole vault – Cody Loshe Bellmont High School

discus – Mason Murphy Bellmont High School

shot put – Mason Murphy Bellmont High School

The State Finals will be held next week at Ben Davis High School.