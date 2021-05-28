Steury’s two first-place finishes boosts Angola boys’ track and field to first-ever regional title

MARION, Ind. (WANE) – Angola’s Izaiah Steury won both the 1600 and 3200 meter race and helped boost the Hornets to its first regional championship in program history on Thursday night at Marion High School.
Below is a list of the first place finisher from each event:
100 meter dash – Zach Collins Lakewood Park Christian
200 meter dash – Zaimar Burnett Marion High School
400 meter dash – Darrius Sanders Fort Wayne Northrop High School
800 meter run – Conner Jackson Fort Wayne Northrop High School
1600 meter run – Izaiah Steury Angola High School
3200 meter run – Izaiah Steury Angola High School
110 meter hurdles – Luigi Rivas Leo High School
300 meter hurdles – Braden Bixler South Adams High School
4×100 meter relays – Mississinewa High School
4×400 meter relays – Churubusco High School
4×800 meter relays – Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran High School
high jump – Braxton Walls Frankton High School
long jump – Zaimar Burnett Marion High School
pole vault – Cody Loshe Bellmont High School
discus – Mason Murphy Bellmont High School
shot put – Mason Murphy Bellmont High School
The State Finals will be held next week at Ben Davis High School.