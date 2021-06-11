State Champs! Northfield’s Baker homers twice to lead Norse to title

CENTER GROVE, Ind. (WANE) – Addi Baker hit the game-tying home run in the sixth inning then smashed the game-winning home run in the seventh as Northfield bested Clay City 3-1 at Center Grove on Friday night for the 1A state softball title.

Northfield trailed 1-0 heading into the top of the sixth, but Baker led off the inning with a solo home run to knot the game at 1-1.

Baker then hammered a 2-run blast in the top of the seventh to give the Lady Norse the lead for good.

Abigail Hunter gave up just one run on the mound for Northfield when the Eels pushed across their lone tally of the night in the bottom of the fourth on an RBI single from Elyssa Secrest. Hunter threw a complete game yielding just the one run and four hits while striking out six and walking three.

Baker ended up 3-for-4 with two home runs and 3 RBI. Northfield got one hit apiece from Ainsley Dale, Hunter, Kenzie Baer, and Kyra Kennedy.

Friday’s game was Northfield’s first-ever appearance in a softball state title game.

Baker was also named the Class A Softball Mental Attitude Award Winner.

Northfield finishes in 20-9 overall this season. This is Brandon Baker’s first season as Northfield softball head coach.