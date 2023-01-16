FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Julianna Ocampo has excelled on the wrestling mat since beginning her high school career last year, regardless of whether she’s facing a boy or girl.

As a freshman at New Haven, Ocampo earned a championship in the girls wrestling state tournament in the 106-pound weight class. She also dominated against the boys, winning sectional and regional titles on her way to qualifying for the IHSAA State Finals in Indianapolis.

Now enrolled at Snider High School, Ocampo is building on her phenomenal freshman season.

Back in December, Ocampo knocked off some of the top wrestlers in the state to finish first in her weight class at the Al Smith Wrestling Classic. Known as the best in-season wrestling tournament in Indiana, Ocampo was the first girl to take home an individual title in the meet’s 44-year history.

Most recently, Ocampo clinched back-to-back state titles in this year’s girls wrestling state tournament in Mooresville.

With weeks to go until the IHSAA tournament begins, Ocampo is determined to build on her strong showing from last season. The Snider sophomore aims to repeat as sectional and regional titles, while advancing further in the state finals.

The IHSAA state wrestling tournament begins Saturday, Jan. 28.