Starfires set to make state championship game debut

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – For the first time in program history the South Adams football program will be playing for a state title as the top-ranked Starfires (13-0) square off with no. 5 Covenant Christian (14-) in the 1A state championship game at 11 a.m. on Saturday morning at Lucas Oil Stadium.

South Adams is coming off an impressive 42-9 win over defending state champion Lafayette Central Catholic last Friday night at semi-state.

For both teams, Saturday’s game will be like looking in the mirror. South Adams is currently the no. 2 team in 1A in terms of scoring defense, as the Starfires yield just 9.0 points a game. Covenant Christian is right behind as the third-best defense in 1A as they give up 10.4 points a night.

Conversely, both senior-laden teams have prolific offenses as South Adams scores 47.8 points a game while Covenant Christian tallies 53.4 points a game.

South Adams is led by quarterback James Arnold who leads the state with 3,458 passing yards this season, while his 44 touchdown passes rank second.

Running back Christian Summersett leads the Starfires on the ground, amassing 1,163 yards and 20 rushing touchdowns.

Drew Stutzman is the top receiver for South Adams, hauling in 44 catches for 1,075 yards and 18 touchdown receptions. Aidan Wanner also has tallied 37 catches for 842 yards and 10 touchdown catches.

Defensively, Austin Gorney paces South Adams with 96 total tackles, including 20.5 for loss. Senior Nick Miller, who came into the season already tops in South Adams history in TFLs, has 25.5 tackles for loss this season – including 5.5 sacks.