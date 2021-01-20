Starfire football standouts Arnold, Miller, Plattner, Stutzman sign

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – From long-time friends and teammates to college football rivals, four South Adams football standouts signed to play in college on Wednesday evening with two players choosing Saint Francis and two picking Marian University.

Quarterback Jason Arnold and tight end/defensive end Nick Miller are heading to Marian. Both Arnold and Miller are two-time Fab 15 selections, helping lead the Starfires to the 2A state title game this past fall.

Receiver Drew Stutzman and linebacker Jacob Plattner are heading to Bishop D’Arcy Stadium to play at St. Francis. They helped the Starfires go 25-2 over the past two seasons combined.