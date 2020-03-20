Star recruit Lander could reclassify, head to IU a year early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – While Indiana University basketball fans will have to wait some time to see their beloved Hoosiers hit the floor, I.U. fans got some intriguing news thanks to heralded recruit Khristian Lander on Thursday.

To anyone that has seen my tiktok post about most likely reclassifying I’m saying that if it’s possible through all of this coronavirus stuff I’m going to if I can — Khristian Lander (@khristianlander) March 19, 2020

Lander, a junior at Evansville Reitz High School, posted on the social platform TikTok that he may reclassify and head to I.U. in the fall. Lander clarified his TikTok video later on Twitter, saying that “if it’s possible through all of this coronavirus stuff I’m going to if I can.”

Lander, who would be a front-runner for Indiana Mr. Basketball season along with Blackhawk Christian’s Caleb Furst and Homestead’s Luke Goode (among others), would be skipping his senior season if he reclassifies.

Homestead’s Caleb Swanigan reclassified following his sophomore year in high school, essentially skipping his junior season to graduate a year early and enroll at Purdue. Swanigan went on to become an All-American during his sophomore year at Purdue. After declaring for the NBA Draft after two seasons with the Boilermakers, Swanigan was selected in the first round by the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lander verbally committed to the Hoosiers three weeks ago. A six-foot-two point guard, averaged 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists this season. Recruiting website Rivals.com rates him as the no. 17 overall player in the country in the class of 2021.