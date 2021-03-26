Squires’ Eva Bazzoni commits to Manchester University for basketball

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – Manchester high school’s Eva Bazzoni will just be headed down the road for college as the multi-sport athlete committed to Manchester University to continue her basketball and academic career.

After suffering a significant knee injury just days before the start of her junior basketball season, Bazzoni stormed back to the scene and led the Manchester Girls Basketball team with her 1st All TRC and 1st Team All County selections.

She averaged 14.8 pts, 6.3 rebs, 2.6 assists, & 2.6 steals a game.

She chose the hometown Spartans “because of the people I’ve met there and the relationships I’ve made with the coaching staff and teammates”.

Bazzoni will major in nursing at Manchester University.