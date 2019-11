DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – After winning state titles in 2007 and 2010 the Bellmont girls volleyball team is looking for a “title trifecta” as the Squaws are set to play in the 3A state championship match this Saturday down at Ball State’s Worthen Arena.

The unranked Squaws (25-10) will face no. 3 Brownstown Central (32-5) at 3 p.m.

Bellmont is coming off a 3-1 victory over New Prairie at the Plymouth semi-state last weekend.