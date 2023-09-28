FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 3A no. 15 Homestead traveled to Shields Field on Thursday night to face 2A no. 7 Bishop Dwenger with the Spartans beating the Saints 2-0.

After a scoreless first half Homestead got on the scoreboard with a redirected shot from Madison Balf in the 55th minute to take a 1-0 lead. The Spartans put the game out of reach in the 77th minute when Audrey Johnson found the back of the net on a cross from Balf.

Homestead improves to 11-3-1 with the next match for the Spartans set for Tuesday against Huntington North in 3A sectional play.

Dwenger falls to 9-4-2 with their next match set for Thursday against Tippecanoe Valley in 2A sectional play.