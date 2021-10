KOKOMO, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead girls soccer improved to 20-0 on the season with a 3A regional championship win over Harrison, 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in Kokomo.

The Spartans advance to semi-state to face South Bend St. Joseph at semi-state next Saturday at 3 PM in South Bend.

Girls Soccer Regional Finals scoreboard:

3A Regional Championship – Homestead 2 Harrison 0 (F)



2A Regional Championship – Leo 1 Hamilton Heights 0 (F)



1A Regional Championship – Andrean 1 Westview 0 (F)