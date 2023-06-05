FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead baseball is headed to 4A semi-state, as the Spartans are set to face Hamilton Southeastern at 11:30 a.m. Eastern on Saturday in the semi-state semifinals hosted by LaPorte at Schreiber Field.

If Homestead wins, they’d advance to the semi-state title game that night at 8 p.m. against the winner of Penn/Lake Central.

The Spartans come in 19-9 overall following a 10-0 win in six innings over DeKalb in regional play last Saturday. Mason Weaver pitched all six innings to record a shutout.