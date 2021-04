LEO, Ind. (WANE) – Simia Spahiev and Anna Woods both hit two home runs to lead 4A no. 7 Leo over visiting Bishop Dwenger 13-3 in six innings on Monday night.

Spahiev was 2-for-3 with two home runs and 3 RBI while Woods was 3-for-3 with two home runs and 4 RBI. Lauren Daniels was also 2-for-3 with a solo home run for the Lions.

Ellie Sauder gave up three runs (one earned) over six innings of work, allowing just two hits while striking out seven.