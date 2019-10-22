Southwood’s Snyder honored by Colts as “Coach of the Week”

Dave Snyder of Southwood High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, the Indianapolis Colts announced today.

Snyder was nominated and selected for the award after leading his Class 1A No. 3 Knights to a 21-7 victory over Tippecanoe Valley, which capped off an undefeated regular season for Southwood. Snyder’s Knights completed their second consecutive undefeated regular season, which brings their regular season win-streak to 23 games.

The following coaches were recognized as honorable mentions for Week 9:

Region 1: Craig Osika – Hobart Region 7: Kyle Enright – Decatur Central Region 2: Josh Shattuck – Elkhart Central Region 8: Adam Morris – Hamilton Southeastern Region 3: Todd Mason – Eastside Region 9: Nick Hart – Gibson Southern Region 4: Terry Peebles – West Lafayette Harrison Region 10: James Bragg – Floyd Central Region 6: Brian Oliver – Linton Stockton

This season marks the 20th year the Colts are recognizing outstanding high school football coaches throughout the state. Each week following a high school football weekend, one coach will be announced as the honoree.

All high school head coaches in the state are eligible regardless of their school size, league or division. Coaches are evaluated on various factors including the coach’s impact on the team, school and community, as well as the team’s performance. The honorees are selected by a panel of football media, former athletic directors and other football representatives from across the state.

At the conclusion of the high school season, each winning coach will receive a $1,000 donation from the NFL Foundation, as well as a certificate signed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Colts general manager Chris Ballard, head coach Frank Reich and youth football commissioner Mike Prior. What’s more, Anthem will contribute an additional $1,000 to the school’s athletic fund.