Southwood-Caston sectional semifinal game moved to Saturday

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – The Caston at Southwood 1A sectional semifinal football game originally schedule for Friday night at 7 p.m. has been moved to Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

A post on Caston’s athletics website reads:

“Due to Southwoods football team still being under quarantine through Friday, and in the abundance of caution and safety of our coaches, athletes, fans etc. the sectional football game scheduled for Friday, October 30th is now being played on Saturday, October 31st at 11 am. The game will still be played at Southwood.”

Southwood had its sectional opening game canceled last Tuesday, but, after players and coaches tested negative for COVID, had the game re-instated on Thursday. The Knights then went out and beat rival Northfield 36-0 on Friday to run their record to 10-0.