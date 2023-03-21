WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – As improbable a run as they’ve had this year, the Southwood boys basketball program is no stranger to Indiana’s biggest stage.

As the Knights prepare to face Indianapolis Lutheran in the 1A state title game on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, they can reflect on and draw from the program’s recent experience in the state title game.

The Knights played for the 1A state title back in 2018, falling to Morristown 89-60 in Indianapolis. Current coach Christian Perry was an assistant under then-head coach John Burrus, and remembers the experience well.

Perry will look to pass that knowledge on to a team that has overcome many obstacles this season. That includes having a sub-.500 record entering the playoffs, as the Knights went 10-12 in the regular season.

After five straight postseason wins, the Knights find themselves 15-12 overall and poised to square off against Indy Lutheran (17-9) for the championship at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

WANE-TV will be at the 1A state title game and have complete coverage of the Knights, who were named the Optimum Performance Sports “Team of the Week” earlier this month.