Southwood-Adams Central game moved to Bluffton’s Park Field

MONROE, Ind. (WANE) – The Southwood at Adams Central 1A sectional semifinal game set for this Friday will no longer be played at Minnich Field in Monroe, as field conditions have forced a move.

The Knights-Jets match-up will now be played at nearly Bluffton High School on their turf surface at Fred Park Field.

Kick is still set for 7 p.m. on Friday night.

According to Adams Central athletic director Graham McAllister, all pre-purchased tickets will still be valid. Tickets will also be sold at the gate, $6 cash only.

