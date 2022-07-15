INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Despite the efforts of a number of standouts from northeast Indiana, the South bested the North 14-0 in the 56th annual Murat Shrine North/South Football All-Star Classic presented by the Indiana Football Coaches Association at Ben Davis High School on Friday night.

Eastside’s Laban Davis and Churubusco’s Hunter Bianski were named two of the four captains for the North squad earlier in the week. Davis wound up being named the North MVP following Friday’s contest.

Meanwhile, Blake Heyerly stood out defensively for the North, as the Adams Central standout saved a touchdown with an interception in the end zone late in the first quarter.