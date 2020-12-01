South Side’s Woodson signs to play basketball at Youngstown State

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Lamyia received an offer from Youngstown State during her Junior year and shortly after receiving the offer, she accepted.

Lamyia has been a captain for the South Side Lady Archers basketball team and has been a strong vocal presence by demanding better effort from her teammates.

She is inspired this year to compete and put this team on her back by stepping up this season and helping to get her teammates ready to battle a tough schedule.

Lamyia is a fighter and has worked hard to become the presence that she is in the paint.

Off the court, Lamyia works hard on her academics, working to be an all-around student-athlete.