FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A pair of senior standouts from South Side High School are off to compete at the collegiate level.

In basketball, O’Marion Washington is heading to the west coast to play with Merritt College in Oakland, Cal. Washington led the Archers in scoring this past season, averaging 16.4 points per game, along with 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Meanwhile, Diamond Flakes will stay in the Summit City to be part of the cheerleading squad at Saint Francis.