South Side’s Smith, Homestead’s Patterson Indiana Junior All-Stars

Twelve players have been selected for the IndyStar Indiana girls Junior All-Stars for 2021, Indiana All-Star games director Mike Broughton announced Monday (March 8).

For this year, the Juniors All-Stars will play just one game — June 9 against the Indiana senior All-Stars at a site to be determined. Thus, a single group of 12 players has been selected for this year’s Junior All-Stars.

Those selected for 2021, listed alphabetically, are Kuryn Brunson of Franklin, Jessica Carrothers of Crown Point, Kate Clarke of Carmel, Alyssa Crockett of Westfield, Rayah Kincer of Franklin Central, Ayanna Patterson of Homestead, Mila Reynolds of South Bend Washington, Olivia Smith of Fort Wayne South, Lilly Stoddard of Crown Point, Kynidi Striverson of Silver Creek, Alaina Thorne of Washington and Tanyuel Welch of North Central.

The coaches for the 2021 Junior All-Stars have not yet been announced.

The game on June 9 against the Indiana senior All-Stars will be a doubleheader with girls and boys. The Indiana boys Junior All-Stars will be chosen in late March. The Indiana senior girls team also will be announced during March. Indiana senior boys team will be announced in April.

The Indiana senior All-Stars, also girl-boy doubleheaders, will play the Kentucky senior All-Stars on June 11 at the Owensboro Civic Center in Owensboro, Ky. The Indiana senior All-Stars will play Kentucky’s seniors again on June 12 at Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The senior game in Indianapolis has been moved to Southport for 2021 because Bankers Life Fieldhouse will be undergoing renovations and not be available in June.

The Junior All-Star team was selected through a process that allows all IBCA-member head coaches to nominate players through the IBCA all-state process. The IBCA 20-member Indiana Basketball Coaches Association all-state committee reviewed and voted on players for the 2021 IBCA/Franciscan Health girls All-State teams that were released last Tuesday (March 2).

The 20 all-state committee members also provided input to a four-person IBCA subcommittee appointed by IBCA executive director Steve Witty. The subcommittee of chairman Brandon Bradley, Broughton, All-Star junior coordinator Beth DeVinney and all-state committee chairman Pat McKee of Columbus North finalized the selections for the 2021 Junior girls All-Stars.

The Indiana Junior All-Star program was founded in 1996 by former Indiana All-Star games director Patrick Aikman. In most years, 18 players were chosen to the Junior All-Stars. In five years (2005, 2006, 2007, 2018 and 2019), 24 players were chosen to the Junior All-Stars.

In 2020, 18 players were selected to the Juniors All-Stars but games against the Kentucky Juniors and the Indiana Seniors both were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, because of just one game involving the Juniors, is the first time that just 12 players are being selected to the Junior All-Stars.

Over 24 years of games, from 1996 through 2019, the Indiana Senior girls lead the Indiana Junior girls 39-10 and the Indiana Senior boys lead the Indiana Junior boys 39-10. In five years of games against the Kentucky Juniors, the Indiana Junior girls lead 9-1 and the Indiana Junior boys lead 6-4. Games against the Kentucky Juniors were played in 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018 and 2019.

A list of those chosen as 2021 girls Junior All-Stars follows.

2021 IndyStar Indiana Girls Junior All-Stars

Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice

Kuryn Brunson, 5-10, G, 16.2, Franklin, undecided

Jessica Carrothers, 5-7, G, 23.4, Crown Point, undecided

Kate Clarke, 6-1, G, 18.3, Carmel, Michigan

Alyssa Crockett, 6-3, G, 17.2, Westfield, Michigan

Rayah Kincer, 5-10, G, 19.0, Franklin Central, undecided

Ayanna Patterson, 6-3, F, 21.8, Homestead, undecided

Mila Reynolds, 6-3, F, 19.0, South Bend Washington, Maryland

Olivia Smith, 5-6, G, 20.1, Fort Wayne South, Eastern Michigan

Lilly Stoddard, 6-4, F, 10.7, Crown Point, Purdue

Kynidi Striverson, 5-8, G, 10.8, Silver Creek, undecided

Alaina Thorne, 5-11, F, 16.0, Washington, undecided