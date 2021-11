FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Olivia Smith is heading to Eastern Michigan University to continue her basketball career as the South Side High School senior signed with the Eagles on Wednesday afternoon.

Last year as a junior the five-foot-five point guard averaged 18.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game for the Archers.

South Side is off to an 0-3 start this season and plays at Wayne on Friday night.