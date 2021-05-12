South Side’s Jones signs with Missouri Valley, Williams to St. Francis

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A tandem of talented Archers put pen to paper on Wednesday morning as Torry Jones (track/Missouri Valley College) and Devante Williams (football & track/St. Francis) signed letters of intent at South Side High School.
