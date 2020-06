NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – South Side senior Treveon Jones will take his talents to Manchester University this coming fall as the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to coach Nate Conley and the Spartans.

Treveon Jones | 6’3 | G

South Side HS



-Top 100 IN Senior

-All-State Honorable Mention

-2nd Team SAC

-17.3ppg, 5rpg

Jones was a force for South Side this past season, averaging 17.3 points a game and 5 rebounds a night.

He was selected second-team All-SAC.