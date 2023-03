FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side High School baseball standout Aidan Hapner is heading to Indiana University Purdue University Columbus to continue his academic and athletic career, as the senior signed with the Crimson Pride on Wednesday evening.

An infielder and pitcher, Hapner hit .290 with 1 home run and 8 stolen bases for the Archers last spring as a junior. He was 1-1 on the mound with an ERA of 5.34 while striking out 18 over 19.2 innings.