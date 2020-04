FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – South Side basketball standout Alaya Chapman is heading to Huntington, as the senior has signed to play for the Foresters.

A five-foot-ten forward, Chapman putting up 10.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.7 steals as a senior.

Chapman helped lead South Side to a 16-10 overall record this past season.